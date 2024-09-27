3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 4 against Raiders
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the first game of their three-game road trip this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders and are looking to return to .500 following their 21-15 loss to the New York Giants.
The Raiders are also 1-2, looking to get their second win of the season against another AFC North opponent. According to Pro Football Focus, the Raiders enter Sunday with the 26th-ranked offense in the NFL, while the Browns have the second-ranked defense.
That being said, here are three Browns to watch in Week 4 against the Raiders.
Shelby Harris, DT
Shelby Harris recorded six total tackles and a forced fumble last week against the Giants and is looking to put up similar numbers against the Raiders. Harris has racked up eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, one hurry, a forced fumble, a pass defended, and two stuffs through three games this season. Harris averages 3.1 total tackles and .2 sacks in Week Four games, with 22 total tackles and 1.5 sacks through seven career games.
2024
- 3 Games
- 8 Total Tackles (4 Solo - 4 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 1 Hurry
- 2 Quarterback Hits
Look for Harris to total at least two tackles and one quarterback hit this week against the Raiders.
Martin Emerson Jr, CB
Martin Emerson Jr had a rough outing against the Giants, especially when covering rookie standout Malik Nabers, allowing four receptions on five targets for 50 yards, averaging 12.5 yards per reception, and a touchdown.
Through the first three games, Emerson has allowed 11 receptions on 12 targets for 75 yards, averaging 11.4 yards per reception and two touchdowns. The Raiders are averaging the third most passing yards per game, with 276.3. In Week Four matchups, Emerson Jr. is averaging a 25% completion rating and 2.5 tackles, with one reception allowed on four targets and five total tackles through two career games.
2024:
- 3 Games
- 11/17 Completed Passes Allowed (64.7%)
- 125 Receiving Yards Allowed (11.4 Yards Per Reception)
- 2 Touchdown Allowed
- 18 Total Tackles (11 Solo - 7 Assisted)
- 2 Passes Defended
Las Vegas has a talented group of receivers, so look for Martin Emerson to hold the Raiders to three receptions for under 40 yards and record at least five total tackles.
Amari Cooper, WR
Amari Cooper finally had the breakout game the Browns were looking for last week against the Giants. Over the first two games, Cooper caught just five passes through the first two weeks of the season for a combined 27 yards and two first downs. Last Sunday, Cooper looked like the Pro Bowl wide receiver fans have grown to love, catching seven passes for 86 yards, four first downs, and two touchdowns, including a 24-yard touchdown pass on the Browns first play of the game.
Through three weeks, opposing teams are averaging 226 passing yards per game against the Raiders, the tenth most in the NFL. In Week Four matchups, Amari Cooper is averaging 4.6 receptions for 56.7 yards with 41 total receptions, 510 yards, and four touchdowns through nine games.
2024:
- 3 Games
- 12 Receptions
- 113 Receiving Yards (9.4 Yards Per Reception Average)
- 6 Receiving First Downs
- 2 Receiving Touchdowns
Look for Amari Cooper to bring in at least five receptions for over 45 yards this Sunday against the Raiders.