Cleveland Browns stock report following a dominating Week 3 win over Titans
• The North Star WR
• A tone-setting coach
• A truly dominant defender
•The basket holding all of the franchise's eggs
Browns Stock Up: Amari Cooper
There was a ton of noise surrounding the wide receiver room heading into the season and very little of it had anything to do with Amari Cooper. But then the season started, and Cooper picked up right where he left off in 2022.
Cooper is the Browns’ North Star of receivers. You could set your watch to the nine-year NFL veteran’s dependability. Cooper is going to be where he is supposed to be when he is supposed to be there.
Deshaun Watson’s early season struggles have been well documented, but the signal-caller has not had any issues when targeting Cooper. And once again, Cooper was the straw that stirred Cleveland’s drink against the Titans.
Cooper finished Sunday’s contest against the Titans with seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Those are pretty impressive statistics, but when you consider that the referees robbed Cooper of 40-plus yards and another touchdown when they inexplicably called him out of bounds, he could have put up his best statistical day as a member of the Browns.
In the absence of Nick Chubb, due to a season-ending injury, Cleveland needs players to step up on the offensive side of the ball. Cooper is certainly a weapon that the Browns can count on performing to the best of his abilities in high-leverage moments.