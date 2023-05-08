Cleveland Browns Super Bowl odds might be higher than you think
By Randy Gurzi
Considering they haven't been to the postseason since 2020, it would make sense to see the Cleveland Browns getting snubbed when it came to Super Bowl odds. Yes, they have a rapidly improving roster but to go from a 7-10 campaign to the championship would be quite the leap.
That's why it was a bit surprising to see them tied with teams such as the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings for 13th best in the NFL at +4000 according to Bet365. And for those who want to scoff at that position as being low, there are 14 teams in the playoffs each year, and the Browns have done enough to put themselves in that conversation.
Cleveland Browns have a tough road due to their division
For Cleveland, the tough part is the teams that are ahead of them in the AFC include two divisional rivals. The Cincinnati Bengals have the fifth-best odds at +900 and the Baltimore Ravens are at No. 8 with +2000 odds.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are typically in the mix as well each year and they come in at +8000 odds, which is tied for 29th in the NFL.
That's a clear indication that having an elite quarterback changes everything. It's why the Browns were willing to give up three first-round selections and then pay $230 million guaranteed to Deshaun Watson. And while there are those who judge him based on a six-game sample following a 700-day layoff, those who put their money on the line clearly believe he has them in the top half of the NFL.
In the end, they might not be able to win it all this season but the fact is, they're trending in the right direction and much of that is thanks to the shrewd moves Andrew Berry has done — including adding a quarterback who can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the NFL.