Cleveland Browns vs. Bears live stream: How to watch Week 15 of the NFL season
The Cleveland Browns host the Chicago Bears in Week 15. Here's all the information you need to catch the action.
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns were happy to return home last week as they knocked off the Jaguars to end a two-game losing streak. They're now 8-5 on the year and will be home for the second week in a row. This time, they host the 5-8 Chicago Bears, who are coming in off their second win in a row.
Chicago's wins were against divisional opponents and they'll be looking to prove they are an improved team, not just someone who stole some wins against teams they face twice per season. They're also going to be trying to get some revenge since Cleveland embarrassed them back in 2021 with a nine-sack performance — 4.5 of which came from Myles Garrett.
Cleveland, on the other hand, has a larger goal in mind. Their last win kept them in control of the No. 5 seed in the AFC meaning they're going to make it to the postseason as long as they don't fall apart down the stretch. With Joe Flacco now under center, there's a renewed hope for this team as they hope to make it into the postseason for the second time over the past four seasons.
The stakes are high for the Browns while the Bears are looking to find something to build on for the 2024 campaign. That should make this another fun one to watch and we have all the information you need to see the action unfold.
Cleveland Browns vs. Bears game information
Date: Sunday, Dec. 16
Start Time: 1:00 PM EST
Location: Cleveland, OH
Stadium: Cleveland Browns Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, Fubo TV