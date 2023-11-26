Cleveland Browns vs. Broncos live stream: How to watch Week 12 of the NFL season
The Cleveland Browns will travel to play the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Here's all you need to know in order to catch the action.
By Randy Gurzi
It's Week 12 of the NFL season and the Cleveland Browns are looking for their fourth win in a row. It won't be easy, however, since they travel to face the Denver Broncos — who just won their fourth straight. Two of the hottest teams in the AFC collide and this one should come down to the wire.
Not only have the Browns been playing in close games led by the stellar defense, but the Broncos have also won three of the four games during their streak by two points or less. Their most recent win came over Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings as they handed a loss to the former Cleveland backup quarterback.
As for the current backup, that would be Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has been thrust into a starting role with Deshaun Watson out for the year. DTR is 1-1 thus far, securing his first win against the Steelers in Week 11. This weekend, the stakes will be higher for him since it will be his first start on the road.
Thankfully, Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense are playing well enough that they won't need Thompson-Robinson to carry the team. All he needs to do is protect the ball and make the plays when they're there. If he does this, the Browns could pull off another win. With all that being said, here's the information needed to catch the game.
Cleveland Browns vs. Broncos game information
Date: Sunday, Nov. 26
Start Time: 4:05 PM EST
Location: Denver, CO
Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
TV Info: FOX
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, Fubo TV
A win from Cleveland would improve their record to 8-3 on the season. They're right on the heels of the Baltimore Ravens, who they defeated in Watson's final start of the year. They're still very alive in the playoff race while also still within striking distance of the AFC North title.