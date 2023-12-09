Cleveland Browns vs. Jaguars odds and prediction for Week 14
The Cleveland Browns host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 and look to stop a two-game losing streak.
By Randy Gurzi
A trip out west wasn't fun for the Cleveland Browns. Their first stop was in Denver where they were handed their fourth loss of the season by the Broncos. They then headed to Los Angeles and fell to the Rams. Now at 7-5, they're looking to end a two-game losing streak.
Two things play into their favor as they attempt to stop the bleeding. The first being that they're back at home, where they're 5-1. The second is that Amari Cooper and Denzel Ward were each back at practice. Getting Ward back would be a huge boost for the defense and while Elijah Moore did well in Week 13, Cooper's absence was felt when he went out with a head injury.
For Jacksonville, the news hasn't been as good. They lost Christian Kirk for the season and still don't know if Trevor Lawrence will play. Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz says this team is staying the course no matter who is under center, but everyone knows Lawrence being out would be a huge blow for the road team.
All these storylines will continue to play out until game day, and the Browns have tried to do the same with their quarterback situation. Kevin Stefanski won't name Joe Flacco the starter, but it sure feels as though he will be the one they turn to. With all that being said, let's check out the odds as well as a final score prediction.
Cleveland Browns vs. Jaguars odds Week 14
With home-field advantage on their side, the Browns are favored by -3 as of Friday night. Their Moneyline is -146 while the Jags are at +124. The over/under is 43.5, which is a little higher than we've seen lately for Cleveland games.
Cleveland Browns vs. Jaguars prediction Week 14
Whether or not Trevor Lawrence plays, the Browns defense should be up to the task. They had a rough couple of weeks on the road and they're going to silence the critics. Especially if Ward is back — and it would be a huge help if Myles Garrett's shoulder has healed some.
On offense, Flacco should be able to put up some yardage against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. It will likely irate a few fans when Stefanski starts dialing up passes but once they begin to click, they'll be fine. Especially if they run away with by more than one score.
Final Score: Browns 24, Jaguars 13