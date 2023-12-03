Cleveland Browns vs. Rams live stream: How to watch Week 13 of the NFL season
The Cleveland Browns look to bounce back in Los Angeles in Week 13. Here's how to catch the action as they take on the Rams.
By Randy Gurzi
At 7-4, the Cleveland Browns are still in a perfect spot to make the playoffs this season. Right now, they're the No. 6 seed in the AFC and they have a favorable schedule down the stretch. That doesn't mean every game left will be easy, but they should have a chance to pull out several wins.
That includes this weekend when they head to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Rams. After playing in Denver last week, the Browns stayed in L.A. and practiced at the UCLA facility. That should have been fun for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who played for the Bruins, but he wasn't able to do any work since he's in the concussion protocol.
With him out, Cleveland is turning to 38-year-old Joe Flacco, who will be their fourth starter this year. Flacco will look to get the passing game back on track and his strong arm might be needed since Matthew Stafford and the Rams can score points in a hurry.
Thankfully, Jim Schwartz knows Stafford well, so he should have a plan for him. Still, the offense will need to do its part to get win No. 8 but there's some hope for them after a solid week of practice. Now all that's left is for the teams to take the field, and we have all the information you need to catch the action.
Cleveland Browns vs. Rams game information
Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
Start Time: 4:25 PM EST
Location: Inglewood, CA
Stadium: SoFi Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, Fubo TV