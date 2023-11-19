Cleveland Browns vs. Steelers live stream: How to watch Week 11 of the NFL season
The Cleveland Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time this year. Here's all the information you need to catch the Week 11 showdown.
By Randy Gurzi
At 6-3, the Cleveland Browns are in a great position to make a run at the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. They're currently on a two-game winning streak but had the wind taken out of their sails earlier this week. Following a solid performance against the Baltimore Ravens, Deshaun Watson was placed on the IR with a broken bone in his shoulder.
With Watson out, the Browns have decided to go with Dorian Thompson-Robinson rather than P.J. Walker who started the past couple of games without the starting quarterback. Thompson-Robinson was originally the No. 2 quarterback and started in Week 4 against the Ravens. That wound up being an ugly loss as Baltimore won 28-3.
DTR was replaced by Walker the following week thanks to a three-interception performance. However, Walker wound up with just one touchdown and five picks in his time, so the rookie will get another shot in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was tested in his first start but things could be more difficult in Week 11 with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith on the other side of the field.
This will be the second time these two teams face off in 2023, with Pittsburgh securing a 26-22 win in Week 2 thanks in large part to those two pass rushers. Now, they both come in with a record of 6-3 and whoever wins on Sunday will have a huge advantage in their run for the postseason. With that being said, here's all the information you need to catch the game.
Cleveland Browns vs. Steelers game information
Date: Sunday, Nov. 19
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Cleveland, OH
Stadium: Cleveland Browns Stadium
TV Info: CBS
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV
Cleveland has a rather easy schedule compared to others in the playoff race but a win in Week 11 would go a long way toward ensuring they can finish strong. The key will be getting the most out of DTR. They don't need him to be the one who carries the team but as long as he doesn't hurt them, they have a shot at making a run.