Cleveland Browns Week 12 injury report: Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit ready to roll
The Cleveland Browns will be without Denzel Ward in Week 12 but Grant Delpit should be good to go against the Broncos
By Randy Gurzi
Thanksgiving is behind us which means we're hitting the critical stretch of the season. The Cleveland Browns, who enter Week 12 with a record of 7-3, are looking to secure a spot in the postseason — despite being without star players such as Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson. This week, they're going to hit the road as they travel to face the Denver Broncos.
While the Browns are one of the hottest teams in the AFC, riding a three-game winning streak, Denver isn't exactly coming in cold. In fact, they have a four-game win streak going and have pulled off three of those by two points or fewer. If Cleveland is going to stop them, they'll have to play hard for the full 60 minutes — and they'll again need some of their depth pieces to step up.
Already starting a backup quarterback, running back, and two backup offensive tackles, the Browns will also be without Denzel Ward. The team's No. 1 corner has been playing out of his mind this season but a shoulder injury will keep him out in Week 12 and perhaps even longer according to some reports. The good news is that Cleveland will have Grant Delpit — who was listed on the injury report early in the week.
As for Denver, they're relatively healthy at this point. They have just two players listed as questionable and neither were expected to do much anyway. With that being said, let's dive in and check out how the final injury report looks ahead of Week 12.
Cleveland Browns injury report
OUT:
Denzel Ward, CB, Shoulder
Marquise Goodwin, WR, Concussion
QUESTIONABLE:
Jordan Kunaszyk, LB, Knee
Juan Thornholl, S, Calf
Anthony Walker, LB, Hamstring
Denver Broncos injury report
QUESTIONABLE:
Dwayne Washington, RB, Illness
P.J. Locke, DB, Ankle