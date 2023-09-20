Coach's Corner: Worst call in week 2 from Browns coaches
The Cleveland Browns quarterback couldn't mentally recover from this first-quarter play.
Deshaun Watson was all smiles following the Cleveland Browns 22-26 Monday Night Football loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson will be stuck together for a long time due to the fully guaranteed contract awarded to him in 2022 after his 700+ day absence from the National Football League.
In Week 2, Watson went 22/40 for 235 yards with one touchdown, an interception that was returned for a touchdown, two fumbles, and was sacked six times.
Opening Play Pick-Six
On the first play of the opening drive, Deshaun Watson tried to quickly dump the ball off the TE Harrison Bryant instead of using his star running back Nick Chubb to get Cleveland’s momentum going early.
Bryant couldn’t hang onto the ball, and it first landed in the hands of Minkah Fitzpatrick before being popped into the hands of Alex Highsmith, who ran the interception back for a touchdown.
Watson couldn’t seem to find his rhythm the rest of the game following the pick-six.
He was constantly over and under-throwing his receivers throughout the game, including the last play of the game, where Donovan Peoples-Jones was overthrown on a would-be pass interference call, leading to a turnover on downs and Kenny Pickett kneeling twice to end the long and sloppy ballgame.
The loss of Nick Chubb in the second quarter did not help Watson’s confidence, as he had to rely on his arm and second-year running back Jerome Ford, who finished the game with 106 rushing yards on 16 carries and three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown.
This was Watson’s eighth game as a member of the Cleveland Browns, and he still hasn’t played anywhere near what his paycheck says he should.