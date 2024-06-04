Contrary to earlier reports, Browns not interested in top free agent wideout
By Randy Gurzi
Shortly after the Cleveland Browns started their OTAs, reports emerged that they could add another player to their roster. Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow remains without a home for the 2023 campaign and the dots were connected between him and Deshaun Watson.
Cleveland's quarterback worked with Renfrow when the two were at Clemson and their rapport was evident back then. However, Brad Stainbrook of The OBR says they won't be reconnecting — unless something changes down the road.
“While the Browns could revisit things before training camp kicks off, the team has not had any contact with Renfrow, a league source tells TheOBR.com.”
Renfrow, who had 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021 fell out of favor when Josh McDaniels took over as the head coach in Las Vegas. After he was fired, Renfrow still struggled to see the field under Antonio Pierce. He remains on the market without much news surrounding him.
Browns receiver room might be too crowded for Hunter Renfrow
Renfrow proved to be a solid slot receiver during his time in Clemson and with the Raiders but the Browns might not have room for him on their roster. They brought in Jerry Jeudy via trade and agreed to a three-year extension with him. That means their receiving corps consists of Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Michael Woods II, and rookie Jamari Thrash.
It's hard to see any of those players being pushed out in favor of Renfrow — unless he was able to return to his 2021 form. That feels unlikely at this point, which is why their lack of interest is understandable.