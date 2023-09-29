David Njoku will be the top player to watch against Ravens in Week
• The tight end should finally reach the endzone
• Production will come fans need to be patient like Njoku
David Njoku is off to a slow start in this young 2023 season. Most fans were expecting big plays and stats from the tight end with Deshaun Watson under center.
So far that hasn't been the case. He hasn't been extremely involved in the offensive game plan yet, but that will likely change soon as Chief is a mismatch all over the field. So far through three games he has 10 receptions on 11 targets, for 92 yards and no touchdowns. His yards per game are also down from last season at 30.7.
After looking like one of Watson's top targets in the six games last season, he simply hasn't been looked at a ton. He hasn't met the high expectations that were placed on him, but he still has time. It's likely that this trend will change as the season goes on and the offense starts to mesh even more. The more red zone trips and goal-to-go situations the Browns are in the more Njoku is going to get chances to score and make plays for the team.
In his career against the Ravens, Njoku averages 3.4 catches on 5.4 targets for 43 yards and 0.3 touchdowns. So if history plays a part in this game Njoku should have at the very least decent production on Sunday.
His minimal action should change as the Raven's defense will probably focus on the Browns wide receivers Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore who saw most of Watson's targets last week. This should open up the middle for Njoku to gash the opposing defense.
Njoku may be having a down season so far but as the saying goes "winning cures all" and that's where he stands currently. When asked by reporters if a breakout game is on the horizon he responded with "I hope" and then followed it up with this quote:
"I mean, honestly speaking, at the end of the day, as long as we just keep winning and keep rolling, I’m happy. Whatever the team needs for me is what I’m going to do." — Njoku
If Njoku is being patient with his production, fans should follow suit. His breakout game will come hopefully sooner rather than later. It would be great for fans especially Njoku if he has a great game against a division rival, that helps lead to a win.