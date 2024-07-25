Dawand Jones could be the most crucial piece of the Browns offensive line in 2024
The Cleveland Browns hit a home run when they used a fourth-round pick in last year's NFL Draft on offensive tackle Dawand Jones. Standing at 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 370 pounds, Jones' size alone is impressive enough, but then he uses that to his advantage on the field and proved to be someone who helped the Browns in 2023 and can in 2024 and beyond.
The Browns were decimated by injury in 2023 and still managed to make the playoffs. We won't discuss what happened in the Wild Card game. Jones was thought of to be a project player, meaning a player who would take some time to develop, but he didn't have time as he was thrust into action in Week 1 after starting right tackle Jack Conklin was lost for the season to a knee injury.
In Week 2, Jones would be matched up across from one of, but certainly not the best edge rusher in the NFL, T.J. Watt. That is one tall ask of a rookie offensive tackle, but luckily Jones had the height to step up to the challenge and hold Watt relatively in check.
Jones played in 11 games before also being lost for the season, also to a knee injury, but filled in greatly for Conklin. The two will battle it out during training camp to see who will earn the starting spot. In all likelihood, it will be Conklin's job to lose, but the way Jones played last season might not make it a foregone conclusion.
The mammoth second-year player might have a slight advantage as the Browns placed Conklin on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Conklin seemed like he was ready to get back to work, but the team had other thoughts. Jones could become the eventual successor to Conklin either during or after this season.
Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. joined Conklin on the PUP list also with a knee injury. This is where Jones could be the most crucial piece of the offensive line, even if he isn't a Week 1 starter. Should Wills or Conklin go down with another injury, Jones could fill in. If it is for Wills, then Conklin can slide to left tackle and Jones can command the right side.
It will be interesting to watch as training camp moves forward how Jones and the rest of the offensive line will adapt to life without Bill Callahan - who left to go coach with his son in Tennessee - with Andy Dickerson taking his place, Ken Dorsey was hired as the new offensive coordinator, so hopefully the two coaches along with head coach Kevin Stefanski can formulate good game plans for the offensive line.
The sky is the limit for Jones and he can literally reach up and grab it with ease. The Browns are in a good position for the future as Jones will play this season and the next two on his rookie contract. If he continues to ascend as a player, he could be in line for a massive payday down the line.