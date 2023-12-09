3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 14 against Jacksonville
These 3 Cleveland Browns are looking to bring their team to 8-5 on the year and closer to securing a playoff berth.
The Clevelandf Browns are gearing up to host the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are looking to get back into the win column after dropping their last two games on the road, while the Jaguars hope to bounce back from their 34-31 loss to the Bengals on Monday Night Football.
Each team is dealing with injuries sustained the past two weeks, which included Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, but both are hopeful of getting most of their playmakers back for Week 14. Here are three Browns to watch as they try to advance to 8-5 and keep their Wild Card hopes alive:
3. Kareem Hunt, RB
Kareem Hunt is coming off a game against the Rams where he carried the ball 12 times for 48 yards, the most rushing yards he's had since the loss to the Seahawks in Week 8. Hunt continues to move the chains with 31 first downs on the season, which is exactly what the veteran running back was brought in to do. He's two touchdowns away from tying his career-high eight touchdowns in a season, which he set his rookie year with Kansas City.
- 10 Games
- 101 Rushes
- 334 Rushing Yards (33.4 Yards Per Game)
- 31 Rushing First Downs
- 6 Rushing Touchdowns
Look for Kareem Hunt to continue to extend drives for the orange and brown this Sunday, both with his legs and with his hands, as he tries to find the endzone against the Jaguars defense.
2. Elijah Moore, WR
Elijah Moore had a season-high 12 targets last week against the Rams, while he only brought in four completions, the third-year receiver topped the Browns offense in receiving yards with 83 yards. Moore and Joe Flacco played together last season in New York with the Jets, which was evident in Flacco looking to Moore so frequently. Moore is on course to have the most receiving yards of his young career, just 37 yards away from passing his career-best 538 receiving yards set in his rookie year.
- 12 Games
- 47 Receptions
- 501 Receivng Yards (41.8 Yards Per Game)
- 22 Receiving First Downs
- 1 Touchdown
Even though Amari Cooper was recently cleared from concussion protocol, look for Moore to step up this Sunday, be the Browns go-to target, and try to find the endzone for the second time this season.
1. Sione Takitaki, LB
Sione Takitaki has been on a roll over the past five weeks, recording three or more tackles in each game and four or more tackles In each of the past three games. Takitaki has surpassed Myles Garrett in tackles on the season with 33 and is just six tackles behind Antonhy Walker Jr, who currently has 39 total tackles.
- 11 Games
- 33 Total Tackles (23 Solo - 10 Assisted - 2 For Loss)
- 2 Sacks
- 2 Passes Defended
- 1 Interception
Look for the veteran linebacker to continue his four or more tackles streak this week against a Jaguars offense that has run the ball 345 times this season and averages 3.6 yards per attempt.