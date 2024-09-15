Deshaun Watson after Week 2 win: 'Never let anyone steal your joy'
By Randy Gurzi
It wasn't pretty, but it still counts the same. The Cleveland Browns improved to 1-1 on the season when they knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars 18-13 on Sunday.
The win not only gets them back to .500 but also erases the bad taste that was in the team's mouth following the loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. On top of that, it's a reminder that overreacting to one loss isn't the best approach.
As for the players, they're soaking in the first win of the season, something Deshaun Watson called a "beautiful blessing" during his post-game presser. He added that he wants to enjoy these moments before saying "Never let anyone steal your joy."
Watson was solid during the opening drive but came back down to earth from there. In all, he was 22-of-34 for 186 yards with an additional 20 yards on the ground. He also scored the only touchdown of the game for Cleveland when he ran it in from one yard out.
Deshaun Watson should refrain from playing the victim
Perhaps he wasn't attempting to make this about anything other than football but it's easy to see Watson's comments as playing the victim. He's again been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons following a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and battery.
MORE: Browns are preparing for life after Deshaun Watson with latest contract adjustment
Watson was suspended for 11 games in 2022 when he was accused of more than 20 accounts of sexual misconduct. He settled 23 of those cases and has taken a lot of criticism for a perceived lack of remorse.
Saying he won't let others steal his joy is a comment that could lead to even more outrage.