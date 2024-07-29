Deshaun Watson leaves practice early, should Browns be concerned?
By Randy Gurzi
Throughout the 2023 season, the shoulder injury suffered by Deshaun Watson was the primary topic. He had to sit out in Week 4 and then Week 6 - following the Cleveland Browns Week 5 bye. He was able to return briefly but in all, played just six games on the season before being shut down.
Watson had surgery in the offseason and has been adamant that he's ready to go. The Browns have remained smart and worked him in slowly. But now, there might be reason for concern after Monday's practice.
It was the fourth practice for Cleveland in training camp and Watson shut it down before any other quarterback according to Mary Kay Cabot.
Should the Browns be concerned about Deshaun Watson?
Cabot said the team isn't worried but should they be? When Watson was first injured in 2023, the initial thought was that it wouldn't be anything lingering yet they wound up with five different starting quarterbacks by the time the season ended.
While that's fresh in our minds, there's no reason to panic right now. Perhaps the team is just playing it safe but it's hard not to feel some déjà vu when seeing Watson leave the field.
We also have to remember, we're still more than a month away from the regular season, This is going to be a huge year for Watson as he aims to silence the critics. So far in camp, he's been performing well and has been one of the early standouts. Cleveland is likely making sure they overreact to everything now so they don't have problems in the regular season.
So instead of panicking, just enjoy a few more reps of Jameis Winston, which will lead to some unintended comedy gold - as it always does when Famous Jameis is around.