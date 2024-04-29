Draft picks Cleveland Browns got right and which they will regret
Were did the Browns go right and wrong in the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Randy Gurzi
The 2024 NFL Draft is behind us but we're still breaking down the work the Cleveland Browns accomplished. Despite being without a pick in Round 1, general manager Andrew Berry solidifed the roster across the board and got a lot of value with each pick.
Let's dive in and check out which picks he got right and which they will regret.
Draft picks the Browns got right
The Browns sat out night one once again but then got to work on Day 2 with a couple of solid picks. Each of them kick things off in our picks the franchise got right.
Michael Hall, Jr., DT, Ohio State: Round 2, Pick 54
Cleveland added Michael Hall, Jr. from Ohio State in the second round. The 54th overall selection proved to be a pass-rushing specialist for the Buckeyes and should do the same for the Browns. He's an athletic 3-tech that Andrew Berry took with the expectation that he will develop as a rotational player in year one.
Hall had 29 pressures in 2023 according to PFF, which was second in the Big Ten. He turned those into just 1.5 sacks but he's also just 20 years old (will turn 21 in June). That means he's still learning the game and will only get better with NFL coaching. And the coaches will love having him — especialy when you see how high he scored on the Relative Athletic Score.
The defensive line was vastly improved in 2023 and that will continue with Hall now in the mix.
Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan: Round 3, Pick 85
In Round 3, the Browns again bolstered the line of scrimmage, this time by focusing on the offensive line. Zak Zinter from Michigan was the choice at No. 85 and he's also someone who was taken with the intentions of him being a starter down the road.
Zinter, who was ironically injured when Michael Hall was blocked into him, ended the 2023 season with a broken tibia and fibula. He's progressed well and should be able to go by the beginning of the year. That doesn't mean we'll see him much, unless there's an injury suffered by Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller.
Instead, Zinter will provide the Browns with a dependable swing guard who will hone his skills and eventually take over for either Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller. And he's proven to be just as good at keeping his quarterback clean as Hall was at getting after the opposing team's signal-caller.
These weren't flashy selection but the Browns didn't need flash. They need depth and future starters which is exactly what Hall and Zinter provide them.
Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota, Pick 227
With the first of two picks in the seventh round, the Browns added Myles Harden from South Dakota. He has the tools to play in the slot but will need to work on this area. He's fearless against the run and while he doesn't have elite long speed, he's improved in each season of his career. Seventh-round picks are hard to hit on, but this one could be a winner.
Draft picks the Browns will regret
Cleveland really did excellent work in this draft so it's hard to pinpoint one they will regret. However, their final pick might have been the most confusing.
Round 7, Pick 243: Jowon Briggs, DT, Cincinnati
Out of ever pick, this one got the lowest instant reaction grade — primarily due to the lack of need. Jowon Briggs is a powerful defensive tackle but they added Michael Hall, Jr. in Round 2 which already meant they had six players at the position capable of making the roster. Perhaps they unearthed a gem but this one feels like a bit of a gamble.
Of course, it was also the 243rd selection, so that's when you roll the dice. And if our only question comes up this late, then it only signifies how well they did this weekend.