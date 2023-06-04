Is this the final season the Browns will have Amari Cooper?
By Randy Gurzi
His contract was the reason he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2022 and it's also the reason Amari Cooper is being predicted to leave following 2023.
In a recent post from Jared Mueller of Dawgs by Nature, Cooper's contract was cited as a reason he might not be around much longer.
"Unless he redoes his contract or has a monster year, this is Cooper’s last season with the Browns either way."- Mueller, Dawgs by Nature
Cooper signed a five-year extension worth $100 million in 2020 but just two seasons later, they decided to move on. In all honesty, they painted themselves in a corner with a comically oversized contract for Ezekiel Elliott that they couldn't get out of until 2023, but Cooper is still due a lot of money.
He did re-work his contract right after the trade but enters this season with a cap hit of roughly $24 million — and has a similar hit in 2024. However, the Browns could save roughly $20 million of that by moving on.
Will DeAndre Hopkins factor into the Browns decision?
Cleveland has remained a favorite to sign DeAndre Hopkins which would reunite him with Deshaun Watson. Hopkins won't come cheap either and while his presence — or lack thereof — won't make the final decision, it would be easier for general manager Andrew Berry to move on from Cooper with another No. 1 wideout.
Another factor would be Elijah Moore. The former No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was added this offseason and he too is expected to do big things in this offense.
Having said all that, Cooper wouldn't be easy to replace. He wasn't always flashy but he put up 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns on 78 receptions — while working primarily with Jacoby Brissett.