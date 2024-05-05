Former Browns receiver Odell Beckham could be on his final chance
Once a superstar, Odell Beckham, Jr. is now trying to make the most out of his chance in Miami
By Randy Gurzi
There was once a time when Odell Beckham, Jr. was considered an elite wide receiver. He was so talented that his 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns in 2019 was considered a disappointment.
The 12th overall pick in 2012, OBJ was an electric player who racked up 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in five seasons with the New York Giants before being traded to Cleveland in 2019. He spent two and a half seasons with the Browns, which were marred by injuries and a constant question surrounding his desire to be in Cleveland.
Eventually, the front office granted him his release in 2021 and Beckham went on to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. Sadly, he suffered a torn ACL in that win and missed the entire 2022 campaign. His return in 2023 proved to be a letdown after he had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns for the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore expected more, which is why they gave him $15 million guaranteed — which was quite the gamble. That didn't pay off, so his latest contract is a far cry from what he landed with the Ravens.
Odell Beckham has a shot to catch on with high-powered Miami offense
Shortly after the NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins signed Beckham to a one-year deal with a base value of $3 million. He has the ability to earn up to $5.25 million but the fact that his deal is so much lower than he's used to suggests this could be his final opportunity with the league.
Beckham, who turns 32 later this year, still has the speed to get deep — evident by his 16.1 average per reception. He also had a 40-yard touchdown against the Browns in their Week 10 meeting.
Beckham did land in a place where they'll take advantage of his deep speed. Miami was first in the NFL in yardage last year while Tua Tagovailoa threw for 4,624 yards. He's going to have a lot of competition for touches though with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle each gaining 1,000 yards with a total of 275 passing attempts being thrown their way.