Full list of Browns outgoing free agents: Fan favorite, 2023 award winner could exit
Which Cleveland Browns could be hitting the open market when 2024 free agency opens in March?
By Randy Gurzi
Kareem Hunt, RB, Age: 28
It already seemed as though Kareem Hunt was done with the Cleveland Browns. After four seasons with his hometown team, they decided to head into the 2023 season with Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, and Pierre Strong. Then when Chubb was lost in Week 2 against the Steelers, Hunt was brought back.
His return was filled with highs and lows. He continued to run hard and had nine touchdowns in the regular season and two more in the playoffs. However, he averaged a career-low in yards per rushing attempt (3.0) and yards per reception (5.6). This was after reports surfaced in the 2023 offseason that the front office felt he lost a step.
Hunt will be remembered fondly for how much he left on the field but it seems as though he won't be back. He will remain a fan-favorite and should be proud of what he did for the team he grew up rooting for.
Joe Flacco, QB, Age: 39
Signed to the roster in November, Joe Flacco not only took over as the starter for the Browns — but he was able to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award. Flacco led Cleveland to a 4-1 record, with the four wins coming consecutively. He threw for 1,616 yards with 13 touchdowns and while he had eight picks, he was also the reason the offense came to life down the stretch.
Now entering free agency, the Browns would love to bring him back but there could be quite the market for the 39-year-old. He might not want to be the backup with limited time left to play and it would be tough to blame him should he decide to sign somewhere he can compete for the chance to start.
Corey Bojorquez, P, Age: 27
For the past two seasons, Corey Bojorquez has proven to be a weapon for the Browns. He's averaged 49.0 yards per punt and pinned the opposing team inside the 20-yard line 54 times. He routinely flipped the field and had a long of 76 yards in 2022 and 73 this year. If he's not retained, that would be a tough loss on special teams.