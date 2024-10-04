How to watch Browns at Commanders Week 5 game with and without cable
The 1-3 Cleveland Browns are headed to Washington D.C. to try and stop the 3-1 Washington Commanders. It's easier said than done to try and slow down rookie QB Jayden Daniels and the Commanders explosive offense, but it's what the Browns must do to avoid an abysmal 1-4 start.
After leading last week's game by 10, Cleveland relinquished the lead to the Las Vegas Raiders and never got it back. The team lost 20-16 in Week 4 after one big touchdown pass from QB Deshaun Watson to WR Amari Cooper was wiped off the scoreboard because of a holding call and behind some poor rushing offense.
Its also been a busy news week for the Browns, with rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. being handed an official five-game suspension by the league in connection with a domestic violence arrest and with Cooper's name flying around in trade discussions.
But, Cleveland has something to play for - star RB Nick Chubb is back at practice, and the team will have to activate him to the active roster in the next three weeks. RB Nyheim Hines and TE David Njoku were also active in practice this past week, great signs of the Browns finally getting healthy again.
Let's take a look at how to catch Week 5's game against the Commanders, with or without a cable subscription.
How to watch Browns at Commanders on TV
FOX will be carrying this contest at 1pm EST, with a broadcasting crew of Jason Benetti, Greg Olson, and Pam Oliver at the helm. FOX will be airing two other afternoon games at the same time as this one - Carolina at Chicago, and Miami at New England. Cleveland and D.C. will get coverage of this game locally, while parts of Texas, California, and Washington will get this game as well according to 506 Sports. If you live outside of these areas, you may need to use NFL Sunday Ticket to catch the contest.
How to stream Browns at Commanders
Since this game isn't being broadcast on CBS, Paramount+ will not be streaming the contest.
Youtube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream all carry FOX, and FOX itself has the FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App to use to stream games. However, you can only access games through the FOX Sports App if the channel is already included in your cable package. NFL+ also carries live, local games.
These options all require a subscription, but many offer free trials to new users.