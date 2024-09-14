How to watch Browns vs. Jaguars in Week 2 with and without cable
By Randy Gurzi
The NFL season moves fast which is a good thing at times. The Cleveland Browns are ready to get back on the field following a Week 1 loss at home. This time, they face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are also 1-0.
These two teams met last December with the Browns winning on the road 31-27. The game wasn't as close as the score indicated with the Jags scoring late to pull within one score. That was their second straight win over Jacksonville, also handing them a loss in 2023.
A win on Sunday would be huge for the Browns whereas a loss, and an 0-2 start to the season, could be problematic. With that said, here's all the information needed to catch the action.
How to watch Browns vs. Jaguars on TV
In Week 1, the Browns were featured in Amercia's Game of the Weekon FOX. This week, they're on the CBS schedule but according to the viewer map, it won't be seen by many people who aren't local fans for either team.
How to stream Browns vs. Jaguars
Fans of both teams can stream the game on Fubo TV, which offers a one-week free trial for new users. Those who don't have a Fubo subscription still have options for streaming, as Browns vs. Jaguars can also be found on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.
Browns vs. Jaguars game details
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
- Location: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, FL)
- Kickoff time: 1:00 pm EST
Browns vs. Jaguars injury report
Left tackle Jedrick Wills, Jr. is out once again for Cleveland. Jack Conklin was expected to start in his place last week but also missed the game. He remains questionable entering the weekend. The Browns also saw Myles Garrett (foot) and Za'Darius Smith (back) sit out of practice on Thursday.
Tight end David Njoku (ankle) is out as well.
Jacksonville has linebacker Caleb Johnson (back) and defensive end Tyler Lacy (toe) listed as questionable.