Browns get terrible injury news just before Week 1 kick-off against Cowboys
By Randy Gurzi
With 90 minutes remaining before their opening game, the Cleveland Browns announced their active roster. One huge name missing from the list is veteran offensive tackle Jack Conklin.
Typically the team's starting right tackle, Conklin was expected to make the start on the left side against Dallas with Jedrick Wills, Jr. still not ready to return following midseason knee surgery. Wills said earlier in the week he wouldn't be cleared to start but Conklin held out hope.
In the end, he's still not at 100 percent after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in the season opener last year.
With Conklin out, the Browns will have James Hudson III start at left tackle with Dawand Jones on the right side. They've also already seen Hakeem Adeniji head to the IR this year leaving them with just Germain Ifedi as a backup tackle.
Ifedi was on the practice squad but on Saturday, he was one of two players called up to the active roster. In addition to Ifedi, the Browns brought up veteran defensive back Mike Ford, who is known for his special teams skill.
MORE: Myles Garrett fires up Browns fans at Municipal Lot tailgate
Cleveland has won their past two season openers. They knocked off the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023. Making it three in a row would be a huge confidence booster but it won't be easy. The Cowboys have gone 12-5 in each of the past three seasons. They also have one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, who suddenly has a huge advantage.