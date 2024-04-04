Is Andrew Berry concerned Nick Chubb might not return to Browns in 2024?
Andrew Berry has been non-committal whenever discussing the status of Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. The former Georgia Bulldog is rehabbing a torn ACL and MCL — after needing two surgeries to repair the damage.
Reports indicate Chubb won't be back when the season starts but that he's still expected back at some point in 2024. To keep their ground game on task while he recovers, the Browns signed D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines this offseason.
Foreman has been one of the more successful backs from an analytical standpoint and while Hines is likely on the roster to return kicks, he can also help as a pass-catcher on third downs. It would seem that should be enough to keep their offense on task but Cleveland is still kicking the tires on more running backs.
According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns are set to meet with Florida State running back Trey Benson.
Benson boasts elite speed and played in an NFL-style offense at FSU. He found the end zone with ease, scoring 14 times, and is one of the premier prospects in this class. Cleveland's interest is a bit surprising, even with Field Yates making the selection in a recent mock draft, which could lead to questions about Chubb's chances of returning in 2024.
Are the Browns worried about Nick Chubb?
With D'Onta Foreman, Jerome Ford, Nyheim Hines, and Pierre Strong, Jr. on the depth chart, the Browns have a decent stable that should be enough for them to wait on Chubb's return. Adding Benson would mean they're looking for someone capable of carrying the offense, which he's proven he can do.
Chubb is in the final year of his contract and Andrew Berry called his pay "the elephant in the room." So perhaps this is a move to pressure Chubb if they decide to negotiate a new contract. Or maybe they feel as if there's a chance his knee, which was blown out in 2015, might not hold up.