What jersey combo will the Cleveland Browns wear today?
The Indianapolis Colts are debuting their 'Indiana Nights' jerseys this afternoon, so what are the Cleveland Browns wearing?
The Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts are set to face off for the 31st time since 1956 this afternoon in Indianapolis.
The series is currently tied at 15-15, with both franchises looking to gain the upper hand in this historic meeting.
Since 2011 Cleveland is 2-3 against the Colts and 1-2 when playing at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Indianapolis will be debuting their new ‘Indiana Nights’ alternative jerseys, which feature heathered blue jersey and pants, two vertical stripes on the shoulder pads, and a franchise-first black helmet.
The Indianapolis Colts describe their new uniforms as ‘A new era in football’ and ‘one-of-a-kind’ based on their heathered blue material and new black helmet.
Cleveland will wear their away white jersey with orange and brown stripes on the sleeve, white pants with stripes down the leg, and the iconic orange helmet.
Sunday will be the first time the Browns will wear their all-white, non-throwback uniform with the orange helmet this season.
Cleveland beat the Commanders 24-10, with Deshaun Watson completing 9-of-18 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 31 yards on eight carries for an average of 3.9 yards each carry.
Amari Cooper also had himself a day while wearing the white alternatives, posting 105 receiving yards on three catches and two touchdowns on New Year's Day.
If the Browns can recreate the success they found in Landover, Maryland on January 1st this Sunday, they will have no problem staying afloat in the tight AFC North standings.