3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts
These 3 Cleveland Browns will look to keep the momentum from last week rolling in Indianapolis and secure another win.
The Cleveland Browns are heading to Indianapolis to take on the Colts this Sunday following their upset of the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday afternoon.
The Browns are looking to keep their momentum rolling and advance their record to 4-2 against the 3-3 Indianapolis Colts.
Here are three players to keep an eye on in Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts:
3. Rodney McLeod, S
Cleveland Browns Safety Rodney McLeod has been relatively silent this season, totaling only eight tackles through the first four games of the season.
However, McLeod broke out against the 49ers when he recorded a combined eight tackles (seven solo - one assisted) against the best team in the National Football League.
McLeod is a seasoned veteran with the experience and skills to contribute to this stacked Cleveland Browns defense.
Look for him to help contain the Colts' pass game with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II under center.
2. Amari Cooper, WR
Amari Cooper had his second 100-yard game of the year last week with P.J. Walker in at quarterback against the San Francisco 49ers elite caliber defense.
Cooper currently lead the Browns in receiving yards with 367 yards, which lands him 24th in the NFL.
The Browns have had trouble finding Cooper in the endzone this season, with only one receiving touchdown through five games, making him less of a threat to opposing defenses than he is capabile of being.
With a potential Deshaun Watson return on the horizon, the wide receiver’s usage could be on the up, especially against a team that is missing major parts of their secondary.
Look for Amari Cooper to get open early and often against the Colts, moving the ball for positive yardage, and to add another possible touchdown to his stat sheet.
1. David Njoku, TE
David Njoku is another Browns player who has been relatively silent all season and is looking to break out significantly.
Through the first five games of 2023, Njoku has racked up 19 receptions on 22 targets for 162 yards and has yet to score a touchdown.
Njoku is known for getting off the line quickly and making extraordinary catches in the red zone that lead to Browns points.
Look for Njoku to see more targets near the red zone, as the Colts have allowed opposing teams to score on 57.89% of red zone appearances.