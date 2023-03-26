Latest catch: 3 things we know about the Cleveland Browns wide receivers for 2023
Browns receivers: The Fighters
David Bell
The second-year player out of Purdue had a rookie campaign that was a little underwhelming, as he finished with 24 receptions for 214 yards. He's only going into his second season so he should have a good chance and is probably one of the least likely in this group to be released.
Demetric Felton
Demetric Felton is going into his third season and could be on the chopping block. He was thought to be a very versatile player for the Browns when he was first drafted by them in the sixth round back in 2020. While he's had a few good moments in his brief career, he hasn't done enough to not be considered a casualty when the final 53-man roster is called in September.
Anthony Schwartz
Anthony Schwartz is likely the leader in the clubhouse to get released by the Browns this offseason. With the two new additions this week of Moore and Goodwin, he'll likely not make the final cut. Schwartz has had his opportunities but forgot how to catch a football for most of his two seasons with the Browns.
Schwartz only caught 18 passes in his two seasons and scored one touchdown via the pass. He's been used in a variety of other ways via the kicking game and on the ground on a few jet sweeps and razzle-dazzle plays. However, none of this has added up to much more than just a lot of chatter amongst Cleveland fans about how disappointing the former third-round pick has been.
Marquise Goodwin
Despite his recent signing with the Browns, Marquise Goodwin will still need to prove his worth when training camp starts. However, the seasoned veteran should be the least likely in this bunch of players to be released at any point.
Goodwin will be entering his 10th season and in that time, he's collected 187 receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns. His best campaign was in 2017 when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers.
That year, he went for 962 yards on 56 catches. He has a nice 16.2 yards per reception average over his career and will be given chances this year for the Browns to help take the top off the opponent's defenses as this season gets started.