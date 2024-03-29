Latest draft report should worry current Browns quarterbacks
Andrew Berry is leaving no stone unturned
By Randy Gurzi
It's already been an interesting offseason for the Cleveland Browns and we still have a long way to go. With the major moves in free agency out of the way, teams are now focused mainly on the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. That's true for the Browns as well, who are reportedly starting to set up visits.
Earlier this week, it was reported by Jordan Schultz that Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachai Corley had a visit planned with Cleveland. He's an intriguing prospect but after adding Jerry Jeudy it's a little surprising to see a top-tier talent on their wish list.
Even more of a surprise is the latest name connected to the team. ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid stated Wednesday that Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton was set to meet with the Browns next week.
Milton showed out during his pro day as the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder displayed his unbelievably powerful arm. He then ran a blistering 4.55 in the 40-yard dash.
As impressive as he can be, Milton is still considered a raw prospect. He's also older than most prospects at 24 years old. He spent six seasons in the NCAA (three with Michigan and three with Tennessee) and finally became a starter in 2023.
The redshirt senior threw for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns and five picks while running for 299 yards and seven touchdowns for the Vols. He's not a threat to Deshaun Watson at this point but players such as Dorian Thompson-Robinson could be in danger if he's selected this spring.
Cleveland Browns know the value of a deep QB room
No team went through quarterbacks the way Cleveland did in 2023. They were able to go 11-6 despite starting five different quarterbacks. One injury after another forced them to head back to the bench.
This year, they've added Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley to join DTR and Watson. An already crowded room could become more crowded soon, which should concern the players at the bottom of the roster.