New angle shows how bad officials hosed Browns on missed pass interference
David Njoku was robbed by NFL officials who ignored a blatant pass interference as the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans face off in the playoffs
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of a shootout with the Houston Texans. After a few punts, the scoring started as the Texans went up 3-0 before each team started trading touchdowns. Kareem Hunt ran one in and later caught an 11-yard touchdown pass. For the Texans, Nico Collins scored from 15 yards out and then Brevin Jordan scored on a 76-yarder.
Jordan's touchdown gave Houston the lead back and the Browns were once again looking to answer. On their first play of the following drive, Joe Flacco dropped back and threw an intermediate pass to David Njoku. It looked for a second as though he would catch the ball but then Steve Nelson tackled him. Before the pass arrived.
There was an official just feet away from the blatant penalty but he didn't even think about throwing the flag. The reaction from the Browns said it all as Njoku and Flacco were both animated after seeing the ref keep the laundry in his pocket. And now, Twitter has another angle showing how close the ref was — and how early Nelson was.
Cleveland then had to punt the ball away as they were forced into an unfair three-and-out. That gave Houston a shot at extending their lead, which nearly happened.
Browns defense needs to wake up
The Browns were able to get the ball right back but not due to their own work. On third down, they allowed Nico Collins to break free for what would have been a 59-yard touchdown. Collins had at least 10 yards between him and any defender but C.J. Stroud overthrew him.
Throughout the year, the Browns have been led by their defense but if they're going to pull this one off, they need them to wake up and make some plays.