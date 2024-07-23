NFL analyst has solid prediction for Cleveland Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Most predictions for the Cleveland Browns this offseason haven't been favorable. That was the case in 2023 but apparently winning 11 games while cycling through players at a high rate wasn't enough to convince analysts that this roster is good.
Or maybe the dislike for Deshaun Watson is that strong.
Whatever the case, it's rare to see someone predict success for Cleveland. That's why it was interesting to see Nate Davis of USA Today predict the Browns finish 10-7 and take home second place in the AFC North. Davis has the Browns just one game behind the Cincinnati Bengals but they win a tiebreaker over the Baltimore Ravens due to the strength of schedule.
That tough schedule for the Browns is mentioned by Davis, who says they need to start fast since they close out with a gauntlet of tough teams.
"It’s imperative for Watson to finally find his footing in this offense, and new WR2 Jerry Jeudy and last season’s top-ranked defense are good things to lean on. However with the Bengals the only 2023 non-playoff team among Cleveland’s final five opponents, the Browns can’t afford a slow start – especially since they’re stuck with the NFL’s toughest schedule (their opponents with a .547 winning percentage in 2023)." — Davis, USA Today
Deshaun Watson remains the Browns biggest question mark
Davis also mentioned Watson, saying he has to find his footing under Kevin Stefanksi. The Browns hope the addition of Ken Dorsey will help get things on track — and it appears they don't have to worry about Watson's confidence being shaken after two subpar seasons.
There are two concerns, however, with Watson. One is his availability. Watson has appeared in just 12 games over the past two seasons. The Browns were 8-4 with him under center but if he doesn't suit up and play well, their chances of making a run fall drastically.
The other concern is his lack of ball security. Watson has 11 turnovers in 12 games — nine interceptions and two fumbles. In their Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he started the game with a pick-six and they wound up losing after he fumbled the ball and saw the Steelers run it back for a touchdown.
Watson has shown flashes of the brilliance we saw in Houston. The Browns don't need him to return to that full-time but if he can play 17 games and limit the turnovers, there's no reason not to believe in this team.