Nick Chubb featured as Browns unveil white face masks in hype video
It’s a new, but old, era
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are introducing a new, but old, era.
It’s been rumored for weeks that the franchise would be throwing it back with a return to the white face mask. There was even a leak recently by a former Cleveland legend, Eric Metcalf. He quickly deleted his post with the updated helmet but the internet is forever so everyone got to see it.
Now, there are no more concerns about leaks as the Browns released a hype video showing the new helmet while reminding us of the past. We also got to see Nick Chubb, who is recovering from a knee injury, sport the new look.
In addition to the helmet change, there’s also a slight tweak to the logo. Cleveland’s logo has always been their helmet and that’s been changed to match what the players will wear on the field.
Cleveland Browns return to their roots
From 1975 through 1995 the Browns sported the white face mask. They kept the look when they returned in 1999 through 2005.
After going with a grey mask, they switched to brown in 2015 with their atrocious uniform redesign. When they went back to their classic look in 2020, the face mask stayed the same — much to the dismay of fans.
Last year, they were brought back as an alternate look, and executive vice president J.W. Johnson said there was a process to making it their full-time look.
While most fan bases won’t understand the excitement over face shielding, the important thing is that this front office listened to the fans. That and we got to see a glimpse of Nick Chubb.