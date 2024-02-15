Ominous prediction for Browns RB Nick Chubb surfaces
One NFL reporter thinks the Cleveland Browns could move on from Nick Chubb this offseason
By Randy Gurzi
There’s no denying Nick Chubb has been the best and most consistent offensive weapon the Cleveland Browns have had since his arrival in 2018. Selected 35th overall that year, Chubb has racked up 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns. He’s already fourth in franchise history, behind only Mike Pruitt, Leroy Kelly, and Jim Brown.
He’s also coming off a devastating knee injury. In Week 2 of the 2023 campaign, Chubb took a low hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick which resulted in a torn ACL and MCL. Two surgeries were required to repair the ligaments and that kept him off the field for the remainder of the season. Now, there are even suggestions he won’t be ready to start the 2024 campaign.
General manager Andrew Berry has made it clear he doesn’t want that carry to be the last for Chubb in a Cleveland uniform but he also called his contract the “elephant in the room” during an offseason presser. That contract has Chubb earning $15.8 million and while the Browns could restructure or extend him, Dan Graziano of ESPN says he could just as easily be a cap casualty.
“He’s 28, coming off a major season-ending knee injury and scheduled to earn $12 million in non-guaranteed money in the final year of his contract. Yes, he’s an extension candidate, but he’s also a potential cap casualty. Either way, Chubb could be the latest bellwether of the frustrating running back market.” — Graziano on Chubb’s contract
Browns would save $12 million by releasing Nick Chubb
It’s hard to even think about moving on from a player as talented as Nick Chubb but we all know the NFL is a harsh business. It’s even more brutal for running backs, who often get overworked and then discarded when their bodies start to fail them.
Cleveland could shed $12 million with roughly a $4 million cap hit should they decide to part with Chubb. While the idea of cutting a superstar sounds ludicrous, the Browns have to decide if they think he can come back — especially considering he injured the same knee during his collegiate career.
It’s not an easy decision by any means but it’s something the front office has to discuss. There are risks no matter what choice they make. We’ll have to wait and see what route they take but Graziano can see this going in a direction that would surely upset this fan base.