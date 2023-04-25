One player in each round of the 2023 NFL Draft that is a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns
Round 6, Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
Clemson tight end Davis Allen is another player with the desired blend of age and athleticism that the Browns look for. While he wasn't overly productive for the Tigers, he has four years of playing experience and posted 83 receptions for 898 yards and 12 touchdowns over his final three seasons in Clemson.
Allen is 6-foot-6 and just under 250 pounds with very impressive hands. He doesn't offer too much as a blocker at this point in his career, but he is outstanding down the field. He put his athleticism on display with some crazy acrobatic contested catches littered across his film.
I would expect the Browns to move on from Harrison Bryant sooner rather than later, so taking advantage of this deep tight end class so late in the 2023 NFL Draft would be a very smart move. Here they land one of the younger players in the class with some of the most athletic upside who is projected to go in the sixth round.
Round 7, Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State
Ronnie Hickman is the second-youngest safety prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Dane Brugler's "The Beast" draft guide, making him a prime target to draft and develop for the Berry-led Browns. He does not have any posted athletic testing numbers, but his tape and positional versatility has his athleticism on full display.
In his time in Columbus, Hickman served multiple roles for the Buckeye defense. In his two years as a starter, he began as more of a hybrid safety/linebacker role (something his 6-foot, 200-pound frame can handle) in 2021 before transitioning to more of a free safety role this past season, leading Ohio State in pass breakups.
Hickman is coming off of a right hip labrum injury, causing him to not work out at the Combine or at his pro day, which could cause some concerns for NFL teams. He also needs to see and read the field a little better, allowing him to be more instinctual as a downhill player against the run and in zone coverage against the pass.
He will need to continue to fill out his frame to hold his own in man coverage against tight ends, but getting him in an NFL strength and conditioning program and in a defensive room led by Jim Schwartz could allow Hickman to develop into a starting-caliber player down the road as a seventh-round pick.