Top 10 Most Important Players On the Browns Roster for 2023
• Kickers are always important
• The Browns have the best RB in the NFL
• Without a QB, there's no chance
7. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR
Amari Cooper has proven himself to be a WR1 and a top receiver over his eight-year career in the NFL, and the front office has high hopes for Elijah Moore this upcoming season. However, all eyes are on Donovan People-Jones with high aspirations that he will emerge as a future WR1 with Watson under center.
DPJ has looked good in his three years on the Browns, but in his six games with Watson, he looks to be able to break through his ceiling and show that he is more than capable of being the top receiver in Cleveland's revamped offense.
With his contract ending after this season, the rise in wideout contracts, and the Browns limited cap space, he will have to prove to them that he is worth the money they will be spending to keep him.
He may be a cheaper and better long-term option than Cooper. On top of all this, you have to go back to the theme of winning, if you want to be a winning team in today's NFL you have to have an elite receiving core. DPJ building off of his breakout season will help other players succeed in our offense and should translate to more wins.