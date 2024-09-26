Top 3 keys for victory for the Browns vs. Raiders in Week 4
By Britt Gerken
Once again the Cleveland Browns find themselves coming off of a loss the week before. The first time this happened, the team was victorious the next week. The Browns hope to continue this trend against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The good news is that Kevin Stefanski is great at making sure his teams do not lose consecutive games in a row. He currently has a record of 21-8 after losing the week before.
If Stefanski and the Browns are hoping to continue this trend, then they will need to do these three things on Sunday.
Make Offensive Adjustments
The Browns coaching staff, namely Ken Dorsey and Stefanski, need to develop a game plan to suit Deshaun Watson. This is going to be tricky because Watson isn't seeing the field very clearly right now, as evidenced by the 4th & 1 play last week with the game on the line.
The team seemed to have success against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, so hopefully they are unable to replicate this. With all of the injuries on the line, look for them to roll Watson out of the pocket and call various screen plays.
By doing this they will also help slow down the pass rush of the Raiders led by Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins. These two players are capable of wrecking games, so the Browns injured offensive line will have to do everything they can to mitigate their success.
Contain Minshew Mania
Last year when the Browns played the Colts, Gardner Minshew was able to play one of his best games. He finished the game with over 300 yards while accounting for four touchdowns, two running and two throwing.
The Browns defense won't be taking Minshew lightly this year. They have a lot of respect for him and are taking the necessary steps to make sure they are ready to face him in the game.
"He's a scrappy guy. I think Minshew is a warrior type of guy, and he'll do what it takes. Those guys are the guys that sometimes you have to be really, really ready for."- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Over his career, Minshew has shown that he is a momentum guy. When things are going his way, he can be dangerous. One way the Browns can make sure he doesn't get going is by pressuring the quarterback early and often. With Myles Garrett fighting through injuries, the rest of the defensive line needs to step up.
Contain Davante Adams
Davante Adams is still an elite wide receiver. While he hasn't been able to duplicate his production as a Raider that he had as a member of the Green Bay Packers, he is always open.
The Browns need to make sure the Adams and Minshew don't establish any type of rhythm in the game. One way to do that is to put Denzel Ward on Adams.
While Ward is banged up, he is still their best corner. The Browns need to pull out all the stops in order to get this win and get back to .500 after Week 4. The Browns schedule only gets tougher after this week.