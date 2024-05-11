Top UDFAs to watch during Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
Football is getting closer to a return. The Cleveland Browns are kicking off their offseason work and have their rookies coming into Berea for rookie minicamp. Their work started on Friday and will continue through Sunday.
During the three days of work, most eyes will be on players such as Michael Hall, Jr. — their top pick out of Ohio State. However, this time will mean more for undrafted free agents trying to prove they belong in the NFL.
Here we identify a few of those UDFAs to keep an eye on.
Treyton Welch, Tight End, Wyoming
With Harrison Bryant gone, the TE3 spot behind David Njoku and Jordan Akins is wide open in Cleveland. They didn't select anyone in the draft but added Giovanni Ricci in free agency. The former Carolina Panther is listed as a fullback but plays tight end as well.
Other than Ricci, there's Zaire Mitchell-Paden who has yet to appear in a regular season game. That's why there's a real chance Treyton Welch can fight his way onto the roster.
Welch spent four years at Wyoming and had 77 receptions for 874 yards with nine touchdowns. He's able to contribute as a blocker as well as a receiver and could gain traction with a strong showing in rookie camp.
Javion Cohen, Guard, Miami
Throughout the draft process, the Browns spent a lot of time with offensive line prospects. Despite their focus on the line, they selected just one guard during the weekend, Zak Zinter from Michigan. Outside of Zinter, they took no other offensive linemen.
Once the draft ended, they added a couple of players including Javion Cohen from Miami. Cohen is a player they spoke to during the Scouting Combine and then had him in for a visit in Berea. The 6-foot-4, 324-pounder started his career at Alabama before joining the Hurricanes in 2023. He was praised for his work ethic at Miami and was an excellent run blocker.
Cohen has the makings of a long-time NFL player, making him a player to watch as he tries to push his way past some of the veterans on this roster.
Ahmarean Brown, Wide Receiver/Returner, South Carolina
One of the lesser-known prospects Cleveland added is Ahmarean Brown from South Carolina. After spending two seasons at Georgia Tech, Brown headed to Columbia where he played for three more years. With the Gamecocks, he had 557 yards receiving and one touchdown.
He was far more productive with the Yellow Jackets, gaining 579 yards on 32 receptions with eight touchdowns. Seven of those scores came during his freshman campaign but he never could recapture the magic from that season.
Listed at 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, Brown is considered a gadget player who could be a weapon on jet sweeps — and we all know how much Kevin Stefanski loves that play. He's also an option as a return man. Brown isn't likely to make the team as a rookie but he could be a potential practice squad candidate to develop.