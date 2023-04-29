Twitter reactions to Browns selection of Cedric Tillman are all over the place
After waiting until late on Friday night, the Cleveland Browns finally made their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. At No. 74 overall, they brought in Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman.
Tillman wound up going one pick after teammate Jalin Hyatt, who landed with the New York Giants. New York traded ahead of the Browns in order to take Hyatt, who some believed to be on Cleveland's radar.
In all honesty, it was a bit of a surprise pick, especially with Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson on the board. Cleveland seemed to be interested in Simpson but clearly felt a strong desire to continue to overhaul their receiving corps.
Browns fans let their feelings be known on Twitter
After the pick, Twitter had their say as fans were showing all kinds of emotions. Some were interested in seeing what it would mean for the wide receiving corps.
Others who admitted surprise simply think he will be a good player.
Jack Duffin of OBR pointed out that Tillman was a bit older than most rookies, which is something the Browns have typically stayed away from.
A deeper though circulated as well, asking what it means for the wide receiver corps in 2024. Donovan Peoples-Jones will be a free agent, so perhaps Tillman is here to keep them from having to overpay?
Browns continue to take risks with injured players
But the one tweet that resonates with me is from Grant Puskar, who is frustrated with the Browns insistence on ignoring injury concerns.
Week after week, the Browns have the longest injury report and they just took a guy who played one game in 2018, three in 2019, two in 2020, and six in 2021.
He played 12 in 2021 and was a star but had just 12 games in the remaining three seasons combined. That's clearly something to monitor.