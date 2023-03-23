Updated Cleveland Browns 7-Round Mock Draft after Elijah Moore trade
Round 4, Pick 126: Jaquelin Roy, Defensive Tackle, LSU
You may notice a trend of me eyeing Jaquelin Roy as a potential mid-round target for the Browns because the guy is just that good. Every time I turn on his film I am intrigued by what he would bring to the table right away, as well as his untapped potential.
Roy is powerful enough to manhandle blockers but nimble enough to knife his way through the line and into the backfield. He had great vision when tracking the ball and has great body control to make his way toward the play. He can play anywhere between the offensive tackles on the defensive line with great potential to be an every-down player at the next level.
He has the motor, and appears to have the stamina, to log a ton of snaps early in his NFL career, even alongside newcomers Dalvin Tomlinson, Trysten Hill, and Maurice Hurst, and incumbents Perrion Winfrey, Jordan Elliott, and Tommy Togiai. Well, with whoever actually makes the Browns roster in 2023.
Round 5, Pick 140: Kendre Miller, Running Back, TCU
The one position "of need" that the Browns have yet to address is at running back. The team clearly has their bell cow in Nick Chubb, and seems to really like second-year player Jerome Ford, but many still believe the team should add a running back, given the impending departure of veteran Kareem Hunt.
While I believe the team should still look to add another pass-catching veteran back, such as Jerick McKinnon, drafting a young bull like Kendre Miller wouldn't hurt either. Miller doesn't offer a ton in the passing game, but could be a perfect spell to Chubb on a drive here and there. He could also take over some of the goalline work that was previously given to Hunt, given his imposing frame and tough style of running.
Miller ran for nearly 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022, proving his effectiveness while helping his team make a surprising National Championship Game appearance. The type of back the Browns will look to add likely depends on how they view Ford as a player, but right now I would fully anticipate Cleveland selecting a running back at some point in the 2023 NFL Draft.