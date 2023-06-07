Watch: Browns offense put on a show during Tuesday's minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
Tuesday was the first day of mandatory minicamp for the Cleveland Browns and while we got our first glimpse at the full defensive line, the offense was the unit that looked ready for prime time.
Usually, this is the case as offenses have the upper hand when the team is in shorts and hitting doesn't take place. But that won't stop us from getting excited over the videos that make the rounds. And on Tuesday, there were plenty — including some from a few new faces.
Marquise Goodwin, who was also a star during OTAs continued to cover ground in a hurry as he and Deshaun Watson seem to already have a great rapport.
Watson was also firing to Elijah Moore, who retweeted a video from the day to show how much he appreciates the accuracy of No. 4.
Watson also found some time to connect with players he's more familiar with — such as Donovan Peoples-Jones. Last year, when Watson played in the final six games, he and DPJ were on the same page. The third-year wideout even had his best game of the year with Watson, hauling in eight receptions for 114 yards in Week 14 against the Bengals.
On Tuesday, he was on the receiving end of a couple of bullets, including a red zone touchdown.
DPJ wasn't the only returning player Watson connected with either, as he and Amari Cooper were on the same page as well — a sight to see considering Cooper just had core muscle surgery in February.
For good measure, he also went to David Njoku for a touchdown as the big tight end got in his first work of the offseason and looked sharp in the process.
While it was fun to see everyone stand out, this offense will go as Watson goes. And on Tuesday, he was simply dealing.
It's clear Watson is enjoying this time as he prepares for his first full season as the quarterback of the Browns.
Cleveland's minicamp runs through June 8 and then they will break until training camp begins in July.