Way-too-early Cleveland Browns 2024 NFL Mock Draft
With the 2023 season rapidly approaching, the Cleveland Browns are all-in on this year. However, there are those in the organization who will already be working on next year as they begin preparations for the 2024 NFL Draft.
It might feel like forever away but it's never too early to start looking at what players could fill holes that are either still on the roster — or could be there next year. And that's exactly what we do with this way-too-early 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
Browns Round 2 pick: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
Cleveland elected not to bring in a safety in the 2023 NFL Draft, which was a bit of a surprise. They did add Ohio State's Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister as undrafted free agents but that wasn't enough for them to feel comfortable behind Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit.
General manager Andrew Berry got back to work following the draft, adding Rodney McLeod in free agency to give them veteran insurance.
However, the Browns might need more than that in 2024. Grant Delpit is set for free agency and it's not a guarantee he returns. If not, it would make sense for Cleveland to use their first pick next year on his replacement, which is where Kamren Kinchens comes in.
Kinchens had a monster season in 2022, recording 59 tackles and six interceptions. Pairing him and Thornhill together should keep the secondary strong for many years to come.
A bit of good news for the Browns as well is the fact that this would be the last season where they're without a first-round pick due to the Deshaun Watson trade.