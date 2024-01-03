Week 18 AFC Power Rankings: Browns, Ravens could be in line for a rematch
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens could see one another in the playoffs while the Steelers still have a small chance of making it as well
By Randy Gurzi
Week 18 is here as the NFL season is nearing an end. The Cleveland Browns have fought through adversity all year and they're now looking toward the postseason where they'll be the No. 5 seed. As of now, the Baltimore Ravens are the only other team in the AFC North with a spot locked down, and they'll be the No. 1 seed.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the hunt, but have just a 29 percent chance of getting in right now. As for the Ravens and Browns, they split the series this year and there's a chance they could meet again in the AFC Championship Game. Cleveland will play the AFC South winner in the Wild Card Round and if they pull out another win, they'll take on either the Kansas City Chiefs or the sixth seed.
Before getting ahead of ourselves too much, let's again look at the AFC North Power Rankings. One of the toughest divisions in the NFL throughout the entire season, there's only one team not in playoff contention entering the final week.
4. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)
Not only are the Bengals the only AFC North team eliminated from contention but they're also the only ones without a winning record. Jake Browning gave them hope but a loss to the Steelers in Week 16 and then the Chiefs in Week 17 was enough to end their chances. They could still wind up with a winning record, and the Browns might give them a decent shot of getting that if they decide to rest their starters.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)
Who would have thought Mason Rudolph would lead the Steelers to back-to-back wins? There are even rumors Kenny Pickett refused to back him up in Week 17. He's refuted that report but typically, where there's smoke, there's fire. Even with the issues under center, Mike Tomlin pulled out another winning season. It might not be enough for the playoffs but he deserves praise for that.
2. Cleveland Browns (11-5)
This has been one of the most memorable seasons in franchise history. The Browns have been dealt one major blow after another but continue to get the job done. They're entering Week 18 on a four-game winning streak with Joe Flacco throwing for more than 300 yards in each of the past three games. They boast an impressive defense and if they can rest in Week 18 and get them healthy, they can take on anyone in the AFC.
1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)
Entering the weekend, the Browns had a slim chance of getting the No. 1 seed. That was gone almost as immediately as the Ravens and Dolphins game kicked off. Baltimore embarrassed them, earning a blowout win that allowed them to lock up the No. 1 seed and AFC North. Lamar Jackson could very well win his second NFL MVP award. Cleveland is the last team to beat them and they're more than ready for a third showdown.