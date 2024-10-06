Week 5 inactives list for Browns v. Commanders: O-line looking healthier
The Cleveland Browns have put out its final injury report ahead of Week 5 with no major surprises being listed as out. However, several key Browns players on offense, especially at tackle, are listed as questionable.
After a week of practice featuring the return of RB Nick Chubb and TE David Njoku, just one of them - Njoku - looks primed to play today against the Commanders. But, according to ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, it looks like Njoku will be limited in snaps as he returns from injury.
Chubb has to be activated in the next two weeks of games according to PUP list rules, so look to see his name pop up as active against the Philadelphia Eagles or Cincinnati Bengals in Weeks 6 or 7.
Schefter also mentioned that OT Jedrick Wills was ready to return to action this afternoon after being out with a knee injury, and he was - Wills Jr. was nowhere to be found on the inactives list. Fellow T Jack Conklin is was listed as questionable but was listed as inactive, while G Michael Dunn is active after being listed as questionable headed into the weekend.
Chubb is out out for today's game in addition to LB Jordan Hicks, RB Nyheim Hines and T James Hudson III. DE Alex Wright was ruled out for the season earlier in the week with a torn tricep.
Full list of inactive Browns players for Week 5
- QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
- CB Kahlef Hailassie
- LB Jordan Hicks
- T James Hudson III
- Javion Cohen
- T Jack Conklin
- WR Jamari Thrash
All information above is courtesy of the Browns official team site.
Commanders injuries of note
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. was listed questionable ahead of the Week 5 game against the Browns. Robinson, who rushed for 101 yards and one touchdown last week against the Arizona Cardinals in a win, also suffered a knee injury in the same contest. He was limited in practice for Washington this week, but according to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, he'll be good to go this week.
Washington RB Austin Ekeler was uncertain to play Week 5 after suffering a concussion during the Commanders Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but is not listed as out on the Commander's injury report. Ekeler, who also had a rushing touchdown in that Bengals game, will add another dimension to Washington's run game to test DE Myles Garrett and the rest of the Browns D-line.
Full list of inactive Commanders players for Week 5
- QB Sam Hartman
- QB Jeff Driskel
- S Tyler Owens
- LB Dominique Hampton
- G Chris Paul
- WR Noah Brown
- DE Clelin Ferrell
All information above is courtesy the Washington Commanders official team site.