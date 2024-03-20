What's the deal with Browns and Jameis Winston?
The Browns have announced several deals, but not one with Jameis Winston
By Randy Gurzi
So far over the past week, the Cleveland Browns have announced free agency deals with running back Nyheim Hines, defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, and linebacker Jordan Hicks. They also announced they extended wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who they recently acquired in a trade from the Denver Broncos. They even broke the news that they're bringing back defensive linemen Maurice Hurst, Shelby Harris, and Za'Darius Smith as well as return man James Proche II.
What hasn't been announced is a contract with quarterback Jameis Winston.
Cleveland reportedly agreed to a contract with Winston on March 12, the day before free agency technically began. The deal was said to be a $4 million contract with incentives that could increase it to $8.7 million.
However, we still haven't gotten an official announcement from the team, which has been sending a flurry of announcements as of late regarding their free-agent signings. One of those signings was Tyler Huntley, the former backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.
Is there a problem with the Browns, Jameis Winston contract?
Adding Huntley brought up several questions. Some wondered if it meant Deshaun Watson wasn't as far along in his rehab from shoulder surgery. Others asked if perhaps there was a problem with the contract agreement in place with Winston. A third theory was that Dorian Thompson-Robinson might not be safe as QB3.
There's another possibility as well — which is that the Browns always carry four quarterbacks into camp. It just so happens that they landed Huntley, who has a recognizable name, on a veteran minimum deal.
It's likely that's the end of the story and that the Browns and Winston just haven't been able to get together yet. But the longer it takes to put pen to paper, the more the question will be brought up.