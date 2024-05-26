Which Browns undrafted rookies have the best chance to make the team?
By Randy Gurzi
The access to practices during the first round of Cleveland Browns OTAs was limited but we saw a few players turning heads. Most of the highlights making the waves on social media centered around well-known players such as Jameis Winston, Jerry Jeudy, and Greg Newsome.
None of those players will be involved in any camp battles since their positions are safe. The real intrigue begins when players start to fight for the final spots on the 53-man roster. It won't be until preseason when we see these battles come to a head but here are a few undrafted free agents who could be in the mix for a spot.
Lorenzo Thompson, OT
It's hard to know exactly what to expect from Lorenzo Thompson since he played against lower competition at Rhode Island. What we do know is he was a well-respected leader and a captain in 2023.
He doesn't have the ideal arm length to play tackle but has no experience at guard. Despite NFL.com labeling him as a guard, the Browns still list him as an offensive tackle, which is better for him. The depth behind the top three tackles is questionable with Hakeem Adeniji and James Hudson fighting for the fourth spot. Thompson's a long shot but this position seemed weak enough to use a Day 2 selection — yet the Browns drafted none.
Treyton Welch, TE, Wyoming
Depth at tight end is a question as well. As good as David Njoku is, the only experienced backup is Jordan Akins. They signed Giovanni Ricci in free agency but he's expected to be more of an H-back, so there's a spot open for a third tight end. Wyoming's Treyton Welch is in the mix as he has just Zaire Mitchell-Paden ahead of him.
Welch is a combination tight end who is more than willing to get physical in the run game. He's not going to create much separation but has good hands and might be worth developing.
Javion Cohen, G, Miami
Throughout the pre-draft process, the Browns showed interest in Miami's Javion Cohen. They took Zak Zinter in the third round which might be why they never pulled the trigger on Cohen but once the draft ended, they brought him in on an UDFA contract.
Cohen started his career at Alabama before moving to Miami where he was praised by coaches for his work ethic. He has the talent to start one day and is in an excellent spot to make the 53-man roster since there's not a lot of depth outside of Zinter and Michael Dunn.