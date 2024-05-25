Best remaining tight ends Browns can sign in free agency
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns depth chart is deep, leading to some tough decisions when trimming the roster to 53 players. They're going to wind up releasing more than one player who they like especially at positions such as defensive tackle, cornerback, and wide receiver.
Having said that, there's one spot where the depth is lacking — tight end. Cleveland is fortunate in having two capable players — David Njoku and Jordan Akins. Njoku was one of the best in the NFL in 2023 putting up career highs in every major receiving statistic, and Akins is an experienced veteran.
Behind them, however, there's not much to speak of. That's why it would make sense to reach out to one of these remaining free agents before training camp.
Brycen Hopkins
Not known for his blocking, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Brycen Hopkins is a decent athlete with a skill set similar to Harrison Bryant. He spent four years with the Los Angeles Rams and has 196 yards on 13 receptions. The sample size is small but that's an impressive average of 15.1 yards per catch.
Tyler Kroft
More of a combination tight end, Tyler Kroft has been in the NFL for nine seasons and has been a journeyman. After four years in Cincinnati, he's played for four different teams. He was in Miami last year but recorded no receiving stats. He was used primarily as a blocker, which would be his role in Cleveland if they were interested.
Geoff Swaim
A seventh-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys out of Texas in 2015, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Geoff Swaim has been an underrated player throughout his career. He has 110 receptions for 846 yards with six touchdowns in eight seasons but it's his skill as a blocker that stands out.
He spent 2023 with the Arizona Cardinals and played in 14 games with eight starts. He had just 10 receptions but hauled those in on just 11 targets.
Logan Thomas
A converted quarterback, Logan Thomas started his career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014. The Buffalo Bills moved him to tight end and he finally saw the field in 2017. It took a few years for him to find his stride but he finally took off in 2020 for the Washington Commanders.
In four seasons, he gave them 184 receptions for 1,685 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's not an elite blocker but he's no liability. He's also coming off a campaign with 496 yards and four touchdowns.
Thomas turns 33 in July which could be why he remains unsigned but he's the best tight end still unsigned and would be a quality option to throw in the mix.