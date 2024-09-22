Who are the announcers and referees for Browns vs. Giants today?
The 1-1 Cleveland Browns return home to host the 0-2 New York Giants this Sunday afternoon in the early window of games. This is a good time for the Browns to draw this match-up, as the Giants have been a complete mess this season. If it weren't for the even worse Carolina Panthers, the Giants would easily be the worst team in the league.
That being said, teams play the games for a reason so this is not a guaranteed victory for the Browns even if they are the better team. The Giants showed some spunk against the Washington Commanders last week but were edged out by a last-second field goal. The Browns defense should be able to make Daniel Jones look like... well, Daniel Jones, but nothing is guaranteed in the NFL.
If the Browns can take care of business here, they'll be above .500 and that's absolutely a positive after how miserable they looked in Week 1. They can also continue to gain games on the Bengals and Ravens, both of whom have started 0-2.
This match-up isn't exactly one that people who aren't a fan of this team are going to flock to. It's between a Browns team that's been pretty underwhelming and an absolutely atrocious Giants team. That being said, I think it's safe to say that Tom Brady won't be on the call for this week's Browns game even with the game being on FOX.
Announcers for Browns vs. Giants
- Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Kenny Albert
- Color Commentator: Jonathan Vilma
- Sideline Reporter: Megan Olivi
The Browns are playing on FOX this week and have the crew of Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Megan Olivi calling their Week 3 game. Albert has experience in all four of the major American sports and is the only broadcaster who currently provides play-by-play in every league.
Vilma played in the NFL for over a decade, spending four years with the Jets and six years with the Saints, where he won a Super Bowl in the 2009 season. He joined FOX as a color commentator in 2020 after spending time with ABC and ESPN.
Olivi joined FOX in 2021 and is most known for her work in the UFC world.
Referees for Browns vs. Giants
Head Referee (Crew Chief): Craig Wrolstad
Wrolstad made his field judge debut in the NFL in 2003 and was promoted to head referee in 2014. He officiated one Browns game last year, which was also in Week 3 when they took down the Titans. He also called a late-season game between the Giants and the Eagles, which New York shockingly won, so both teams were 1-0 in games that Wrolstad officiated in.