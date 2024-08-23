Will the Browns turn to Kareem Hunt once again after Pierre Strong injury?
By Randy Gurzi
Last season, the Cleveland Browns were ready to move on from Kareem Hunt. Until they needed him.
Hunt spent four seasons with his hometown team before they decided not to re-sign him in 2023. Then, Nick Chubb suffered a gruesome knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hunt was quickly brought back and played in 15 games.
While he wasn't the same player we saw run for 841 yards in 2020, he still had 411 yards and nine touchdowns (including a game-winner on fourth down against the Indianapolis Colts). He added two more touchdowns in their playoff loss to the Houston Texans before the Browns again decided to move on.
This time, they turned their attention to D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines. The two free agent additions joined Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong, and Chubb. However, we're now approaching the start of the regular season and the running backs are struggling to stay healthy.
Chubb and Hines are both still inactive as they recover from their knee injuries. Foreman was airlifted to a hospital during camp but thankfully he's fine. But now, Strong has been sidelined after he suffered a scary injury at practice on Wednesday.
That means the healthy backs in Cleveland consist of Ford, Foreman, Aidan Robbins, and Jacob Saylors. With so few trusted options, the Browns could look to free agency. There aren't many names with the most recognizable being Dalvin Cook or Hunt.
The allure of Hunt is obvious. He still knows the scheme and isn't someone who loses yards often. He was an excellent short-yardage back and wouldn't take lobng to get up to speed.
It might be a long shot but if the injuries continue to be a concern, this might be a quick fix.