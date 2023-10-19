Should we now be worried about a Browns letdown?
The Cleveland Browns went into last week hoping the 49ers would have a bit of a letdown after a huge win against the Dallas Cowboys. Should we be concerned that could now happen with Cleveland?
By Josh Brown
Last week we talked about the San Francisco 49ers coming off a huge win and possibly having a letdown against the Browns. This week could it be the Browns that have a letdown?
Sunday's win was a big one for Cleveland. Whether the 49ers had a letdown or not is questionable. The Browns defense continues to shine this year and Sunday may have been their best performance yet.
Now we move on to an Indianapolis Colts team that has been scrappy at times — and stringing wins together has been hard for the Browns the past couple of years. Does this mean this might be a trap game for Cleveland? The short answer is yes.
The Browns have been an emotional rollercoaster this year and are still dealing with the will he/won't he go when it comes to Deshaun Watson and his shoulder injury. While the Colts aren't a great team, they are 3-3 with wins against the Ravens and Titans.
Indianapolis can put it together for a week and beat just about any team. The Browns cannot let the 49ers win linger too long. It was a great win for the team and, hopefully, the game we are all calling the start of something good later in the season. For now, the focus must turn to the Colts and not overlooking them.
The NFL has a new storyline every week and the Browns are a prime example. One week the sky is falling and we are just hoping the best team in the NFL overlooks us and the next week we are the team that has to avoid overlooking the opponent.
While the opponent may not be one of the best in the NFL this is another big week for the Browns in a loaded AFC. Cleveland needs to come in ready to play or it could get ugly very quickly once again.