Potential Day 2 target for Browns gets comparison to rising Cleveland receiver

Cedric Tillman, the Cleveland Browns' third round pick from 2023, looked to be the teams' second-best receiving option at the beginning of 2024. Next to Jerry Jeudy and catching passes from Jameis Winston, Tillman seemed ready to take a leap from a rookie with promise to a genuine threat at midfield.

Unfortunately, Tillman suffered a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers about midway through the year that saw him miss the rest of the season. It was a big blow to not just the team's production, but to his development. It looked like he was turning a very good corner for the Browns.

There's always this year, though. So far, no news has dropped about his inability to play in 2025, so it's safe to assume he has recovered and is ready to try to take that leap again in this year's offense.

However, Cleveland can always use more power on offense, and especially at receiver. Jeudy and Tillman cannot do it alone, and David Njoku was a bit hit or miss last season due to injury. So, he can't be fully relied upon to pick up major receptions or snaps.

That's where one potential prospect for Cleveland on Day 2, Tre Harris, comes in, and what makes his comparison from one NFL analyst to Tillman so exciting.

Harris earns comparison to Tillman from NFL analyst

In his latest big board update prior to the NFL draft in seven days, FantasyLife's Thor Nystrom compares Harris, an Ole Miss product who helped showcase Jaxson Dart's capabilities as a passer this past season, to Tillman.

Ranked as the eighth-best receiver in the class by Nystrom, Harris has been all over the place in analysts' minds. He's been projected to be anywhere between a late first round pick to a third rounder.

If you watch any highlights of Harris' work with Ole Miss from the 2024 season, you can immediately see Tillman. His speed isn't going to wow you, but his hands and body control will. His height might also be a negative, but it's clear he's a strong runner who can get plenty of yards after the catch through pure grit alone.

Another potential plus for Harris, irrelevant to this Tillman comparison, is that he's already extremely familiar with Dart - a potential target for the Browns, as well. If the team wanted to pair Dart up with a former teammate as a means of making his transition to the NFL smoother, Harris would be an excellent addition for that purpose.

Getting compared to Tillman is a great thing, especially for Browns fans who saw the major potential from him last year prior to his injury.

