Ranking the last 10 Cleveland Browns 1st round NFL draft picks

For starters, the Browns had no first round picks in 2021, 2022, and 2023. When looking around the roster and noticing a dearth of youthful talent, this is a huge reason why.

As the dust has finally settled on all of the compensation the Browns sent to the Texans for Deshaun Watson, here's the final damage: (3) 1st round picks, (1) 3rd round pick, and (2) 4th round picks. They also didn't select in the 1st round of the 2019 draft either, that pick went to the Giants as a part of the package for Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon.

Without further adieu, this is the ranking of the last 10 Cleveland Browns 1st round draft picks:

#10 OL Cameron Erving (19th Pick, 2015)

Cameron Erving was a versatile offensive lineman out of Florida State, who was a core piece of the powerhouse squad that won the National Championship in 2013, and came up just short of repeating in 2014. Throughout his time in Tallahassee, Erving played defensive line, before switching sides.

He earned second-team All-American honors in 2013 as the Seminoles left tackle, before being moved to center in 2014 following an injury to the starter. Erving parlayed this success into being drafted #19 overall by the Browns in 2015.

Unfortunately, it didn't work out. He only lasted 2 years in Cleveland, starting a total of 17 games before being shipped to the Chiefs for a 5th round pick. Those Browns teams finished a combined 4-28, a truly dark time in Browns history.

Standouts drafted immediately after Erving: edge defender Bud Dupree, offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, and cornerback Byron Jones.

#9 WR Corey Coleman (15th Pick, 2016)

Corey Coleman was an electric dynamo at Baylor before being drafted by the Browns. His sophomore year with the Bears put him on the map, when he finished with 64 receptions, 1,119 yards, and 11 TDs. He went to new heights as a junior posting a monstrous season including 74 receptions, 1,363 yards, and a country-leading 20 TDs, culminating in All-American honors.

His time in Cleveland wasn't nearly as spectacular. He made 18 starts over two seasons, before, as chronicled by Hard Knocks, he demanded a trade amid frustrations with his first team reps. He was ultimately shipped to the Bills for a 7th round pick. In his time with the Browns, he had 56 receptions, 718 yards, and 5 TDs.

The lasting memory of Coleman will be when, in the final game of 2017, against the division-rival Steelers, Coleman dropped a pass on fourth down that would ultimately seal the Browns fate as the second team to go 0-16 in NFL history.

Standouts drafted immediately after Coleman: offensive tackle Taylor Decker, center Ryan Kelly, and defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

#8 DT Danny Shelton (12th Pick, 2015)

Danny Shelton was an enormous presence, both literally and figuratively, for the Washington Huskies before coming to Cleveland. He burst onto the national radar when, at 6'2" and 339lbs, he finished his senior season with 93 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, and 9.0 sacks. The Browns found their guy.

Shelton was solid in Cleveland, starting 45 games. He never quite replicated his collegiate success though, mustering 128 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, and 1.5 sack over his 3-year tenure. The Browns ultimately traded Shelton and a 5th round pick, to New England for a 3rd round pick.

Standouts drafted immediately after Shelton: running back Melvin Gordon, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, and cornerback Marcus Peters.

#7 DB Jabrill Peppers (25th Pick, 2017)

Jabrill Peppers was a do-it-all playmaker for the Michigan Wolverines. He played linebacker, defensive back, running back, and wide receiver, as well as being gifted with off-the-charts kick return skills. The uncertainty with Peppers was where a team would use him, but the accolades were there, as he earned unanimous All-American status, as well as finishing 5th in Heisman voting.

He settled into a role as a safety in the NFL, while returning kicks and punts during his time with the Browns. He had moderate success in his 2-year stint, with 137 tackles, 6 tackles-for-loss, 1.0 sack, 2 interceptions, and 8 passes defensed. On special teams, he averaged 7.3 yards per return on 55 punt returns, and 22 yards per return on 33 kick returns.

Peppers never got to develop fully in Cleveland, and he has had productive seasons with the Giants and Patriots since moving on. He was a part of the package sent to the Giants to acquire Odell Beckham Jr. in the 2019 blockbuster trade that also cost their 2019 1st round pick.

Standouts drafted immediately after Peppers: cornerback Tre'Davious White, edge defender T.J. Watt, and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

#6 OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (10th Pick, 2020)

Jedrick Wills was a highly regarded offensive tackle for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was part of the 2017 National Championship team, and sharpened his skills, culminating in second team All-American status following his junior season.

The Browns, desperate to find an heir to eventual Hall-of-Famer Joe Thomas, drafted Wills with sights on him protecting Baker Mayfield's blindside for the foreseeable future. Wills started 57 games for the Browns, although injuries began to affect his availability, playing in only 13 out of a possible 34 games to conclude his rookie contract.

He is scheduled to be a free agent when the new league years kicks off on March 12, and it is largely believed that he will move on. Wills was an essential part of the Browns offensive line for their 2020 and 2023 campaigns, in which they made playoff appearances. If anything could be said about his tenure in Cleveland is that it was just average.

Standouts drafted immediately after Wills: offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (ouch), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (oh no), and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (we're cursed).

#5 CB Greg Newsome II (26th Pick, 2021)

Greg Newsome II was a terrific cover corner who played his college ball at Northwestern. He was a leader for the Wildcats program, and played a huge role in getting them to two Big 10 title games. The consensus amongst draftniks at the time of the draft was that he had a tantalizing skillset and could make noise in the NFL.

The Browns drafted him to pair along with another outstanding cornerback they drafted who will be featured on this list. Newsome had a breakout season in 2023, with a stunning 80.3 passer rating allowed, he was blossoming. 2024 could be seen as a hiccup, as his passer rating allowed ballooned to 120.7.

Newsome enters the final year of his rookie contract, eager to put together a season that more closely resembles 2023. If he is able to do it, expect him to cash in with a massive contract, either from the Browns or someone else.

#4 QB Baker Mayfield (1st Pick, 2018)

The player on this list who is likely the most controversial is none other than Baker Mayfield. Mayfield won the hearts of Browns fans around the nation with his rugged play style. A gunslinger for better or worse, Mayfield arrived in Cleveland with a spectacular resume. He was the Heisman Trophy winner, an All-American, and most importantly for Browns fans, he wanted to lead the change for the Dawg Pound.

After a rookie campaign that raised hopes in Cleveland to great heights, Mayfield and the Browns endured something of a sophomore slump in what one would be generous to call the Freddie Kitchens "era."

In came Kevin Stefanski, and Baker led the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Not only that, but he won a playoff game in hostile Pittsburgh, before giving the eventual AFC champs a run for their money in the Divisional Round.

However, 2021 was a mess. Mayfield injured his shoulder in Week 2, but continued to gut it out for the team. It was a futile attempt, and the Browns finished 8-9, and out of the playoffs. The Browns soured Mayfield in their pursuit of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and he was ultimately shipped to the Panthers for a 5th round pick.

2022 was less than stellar for Baker, as he bounced from the Panthers to the Rams, ending the season as a fill-in for the injured Matthew Stafford. His career renaissance continues to this day, however, where with the Buccaneers he's capitalized on a prove-it deal. Through his first two years in Tampa, Baker has thrown for 8,544 yards, 69 TDs, and 26 interceptions, earning Pro Bowl honors each year.

Many a Browns fan are still kept up at night, wondering what could have been if the braintrust in Berea had not decided to shell out a boatload of draft picks and a fully guaranteed contract to Deshaun Watson, and instead stuck with their homegrown quarterback.

#3 TE David Njoku (29th Pick, 2017)

David Njoku was an athletic specimen who played his college ball at the University of Miami. In only 2 years of college football, Njoku racked up 64 receptions, 1,060 yards, and 9 TDs for the Hurricanes. At 6'4" and 245lbs, Njoku was seen as a prototypical modern day tight end. His combine performance, including a 4.64 40-yard dash cemented his status.

The Browns went on to select Njoku and watch him blossom into one of the league's finest tight ends. Despite only one Pro Bowl appearance, Njoku has been a consistent performer regardless of the carousel of quarterbacks he's seen in his time. The stats reinforce the eye-test: 351 Receptions, 3,769 yards, and 30 TDs.

Njoku continues to be a foundational piece for the Browns, and his loyalty to the city of Cleveland has served to make him that much more beloved by the Dawg Pound. At one point, it seemed the Browns might let him go, after signing Austin Hooper to a big contract. However, in a hard-to-find victory for the Browns front office, they realized the talent they had and came to their senses.

#2 CB Denzel Ward (4th Pick, 2018)

Denzel Ward, a hometown kid who was born in Macedonia, Ohio, went on to star for the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was only fitting that the Browns would draft him to keep him in Ohio. He finished his heralded career as a Buckeye with All-American honors, with a season that included 2 interceptions and 15 passes defensed.

Ward has met all the expectations placed on him since putting on the brown and orange. In his 7 years in Cleveland he has been named to 4 Pro Bowls. He has started 92 games, corralling 17 interceptions and 95 passes defensed. He continues to be a stalwart, foundational piece for a Browns team that is still finding it's way to contention.

The only obstacle that Ward has faced is concussions, a recurring issue for the star corner. It is safe to say at this point that the Browns still made an excellent choice with Ward, and he's not finished yet. He is still in the prime of his career and figures to be an instrumental part of the Browns defense in 2025 and beyond.

#1 EDGE Myles Garrett (1st Pick, 2017)

It was obvious who would top this list as the greatest Cleveland Browns first round pick out of the last 10, maybe even of all-time. Garrett starred at Texas A&M, where he tallied 32.5 sacks and 49 tackles-for-loss in a 3-year run. He was an All-American in 2016 just before entering the draft.

Very rarely does a player meet the hype that the media has created for them. It is important to notice and applaud the unbelievable accomplishments that Garrett has had, all with the target of being the #1 overall pick on his back. The absolute apex of hope in the NFL world is the draft, where a bad team can get a lottery ticket that just might improve their fortunes.

Myles Garrett was that lottery ticket, and it hit. His accolades at the pro-level include 6 Pro Bowl nods, 4 All-Pro designations, and a Defensive Player of the Year award. He is blazing a trail to the Hall of Fame, piling up 102.5 sacks and 116 tackles-for-loss through his first 8 seasons.

He is in the company of other 1st overall selections who met and exceeded all expectations - think: Peyton Manning, John Elway, or for a cross-sport reference all too familiar to Clevelanders, LeBron James. It's a small and highly exclusive club, and Garrett is undoubtedly part of it.

Things were looking ugly to start the 2025 off-season, as Garrett publicly requested a trade from the only pro team he'd ever known. Browns fans were getting resigned to the fact that an all-time Cleveland Brown would be suiting up in another teams' colors.

However, on March 9, the news broke that the phenom had a change of heart, and instead signed a new contract extension that ties him to the team through 2030. Hope has been restored.

